Lana G Meier, 74, Cape Coral FL, passed away October 4, 2020. She also had a home in Topeka which she visited during the summer and the Christmas season. She was born November 24, 1945, at Ft. Riley outside of Junction City KS, the daughter of Ralph Pearson (deceased 1955) and Evelyn Stewart LeMere (deceased 2014). She married Vince Meier July 6, 1968 in Topeka.



She started working half-time as a senior in high school in a Topeka bank, and full time after graduation until starting a family. She was always a hard worker keeping an immaculate home and supporting all her children's school and sport activities as they grew. She was a teacher's aide in an elementary school in the Seaman school district. She worked as a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital for many years. She and Vince enjoyed family, friends, cooking, dancing, golfing, and boating. Her children say that hands down she made the best salsa ever and it was rationed out to family.



She is survived by son Chris Meier (Tina) of Topeka, daughter Cameron Preheim (Lynn) of Cedar Point, daughter Colby Meier of Cape Coral and Topeka; four grandchildren, Kennedy Meier Haas (Taylor), Mason Meier, Cole Gooden, Lake Peet, one great-grandson Lincoln Haas, five step grandchildren, and her sister Pamela Mullins.



Services will be held November 5, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 227 S. Van Buren, Topeka. Rosary at 9:30 am, Mass 10:00 am. Social distancing will be observed in the church and masks are required. There will not be a visitation schedule due to covid restrictions. There will be a private Inurnment following Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Joseph's 227 S Van Buren St. Topeka KS 66603, Mother Teresa Catholic Church, 2014 NW 46th St. Topeka KS 66618, or Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway E Cape Coral FL 33909.



