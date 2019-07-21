Home

Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Lance Roy Freeman


1967 - 2019
Lance Roy Freeman Obituary
Lance Roy Freeman On Wednesday July 17th, Lance Roy Freeman, beloved husband and father, passed away at age 52. Lance was born May 19, 1967 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Ralph "LeRoy" Freeman and Joyce Clark (Maus). He ran his own fishing guide business for 15 years, but was an avid fisherman all of his life. On December 21, 1991 he married Julie Ann Wilhite. They have two children Emily Ann, 17 and Levi Clark, 11.

Besides being an accomplished fisherman, he enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. He loved riding his motorcycle, going to concerts and nascar races with apple pie moonshine and just hanging with family and friends. He found great joy in vacations with his wife and kids and enjoyed camping at Lake Truman. He was known for his generosity, kindness and the one you could always count on.

Lance was proceeded in death by his mother Joyce Maus and step-father Jim Maus. He is survived by his father LeRoy Freeman, step-mother Karol, his wife Julie and two children Emily and Levi and sister Jennifer Wilson along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Greenlawn East Funeral Home on Monday July 22 at 10AM. A memorial fund has been set up for Emily's and Levi's college fund which can be mailed to State Bank of Southwest Missouri 3310 E. Sunshine Street Springfield, MO 65802.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019
