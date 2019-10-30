Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Topeka Baptist Church
4500 SW Gage Blvd
Topeka, KS
View Map
More Obituaries for Larry Glasgow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Allen Glasgow


1945 - 2019
Larry Allen Glasgow Obituary
Larry Allen Glasgow, 74, of Topeka, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019.

He was born June 12, 1945, in Marysville, Kansas, the son of Ralph and Marion (James) Glasgow. He graduated from Topeka West High School in 1963. He went on to attend Fort Scott College for two years before joining the Navy. After his service he completed his education at Washburn University graduating in 1978.

Larry worked at Menninger's Children's Hospital as a Social Worker and then Yellow Freight Trucking Company as a rate technician retiring in 2008.

Mr. Glasgow was a member of Topeka Baptist Church.

Larry married Dorothy Glasgow on June 5, 1999 in Topeka, Kansas. He was married to Susan Hymer from 1976 until 1995, when they divorced.

Survivors include a wife, Dorothy Glasgow, son, Christopher Glasgow, daughter, Stephanie (Garran) Hodge, step-son, Michael (Jorene) Burgoon, step-daughter, Ruby Reitzel, step-son, Jason Burgoon and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Topeka Baptist Church, 4500 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, Kansas 66610. Interment of the cremated remains will be at a later date Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to - Topeka, 1315 SW Arrowhead Road Topeka, KS 66604 or Topeka Baptist Church.

www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
