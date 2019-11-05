|
|
Larry B. Anderson Larry B. Anderson, 77, of Rossville, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Joan M. Anderson.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. Services will be held at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Rossville Community Library, 407 Main St, Rossville, KS 66533. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019