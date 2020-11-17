1/
Larry Cornelius Evans
Larry Cornelius Evans was born May 28, 1947, in Langston, OK and raised in Topeka, KS. He passed away November 9, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Mattie Evans, a daughter (DeCarla Evans), and a brother (Lloyd "Tony" Evans).

Larry is survived by his wife Beatrice (Wilkerson) Evans, of the home, and three daughters, Venita (Kenneth) Stokes (Olathe, KS), Chariessa Evans-Payne (Dallas, TX), and Jawana Evans (Tracy, CA). He also leaves seven grandchildren and siblings: sisters, Linda Canady, Joyce Evans, and Valerie Evans (all of Topeka, KS); and three brothers, Ronald (Brenda) Evans (Tucson, AZ), Greg (Linda) Evans (San Francisco, CA), and Christopher (Holly) Evans (Topeka, KS).

A Celebration of Life event will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Big Gage Shelter in Gage Park, 600 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66606 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm with a short program beginning at 12:00 pm.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
