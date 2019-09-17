|
|
Larry D. Marney Larry D. Marney, 76, of Topeka, passed away on September 16, 2019.
The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, September 19, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 4525 NW Button Rd, Topeka, KS 66618. A committal service will follow in the chapel at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019