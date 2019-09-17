Home

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
4525 NW Button Rd
Topeka, KS
View Map
Larry D. Marney Obituary
Larry D. Marney Larry D. Marney, 76, of Topeka, passed away on September 16, 2019.

The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, September 19, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 4525 NW Button Rd, Topeka, KS 66618. A committal service will follow in the chapel at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka.

To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
