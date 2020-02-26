|
Larry Dale Paxson Larry Dale Paxson was born in Burlington, Kansas on March 28, 1937 to the parents of Lloyd and Geraldine Paxson. He lived the vast majority and of his 83 years within a half mile stretch of property west of Burlington.
He met his Bride Sandra Jo Robrahn while in High School with the two marrying June 3, 1956. They were wed for 62 years. Larry was a cattleman at heart and dedicated his life to this purpose. Raising cattle and crops, he became a well-respected member of the ranching community in Coffey County. He was an active leader in his community serving on several Cooperative system boards over the years, a member of the United Methodist Church of Burlington and an active member of the Masonic Lodge. Larry died on February 22 in Lawrence, Kansas and was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Jo, parents Lloyd and Geraldine, sister Mary Meineke, brother James Paxson and survived by sister Karen Berns along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Burlington. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends from 7:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the BHS FFA (Burlington High School Future Farmers of America) and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020