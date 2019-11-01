Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Larry Shafer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Shafer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Shafer


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry E. Shafer Obituary
Larry E. Shafer Larry E. Shafer, age 72, of Topeka passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Midland Hospice Care. Larry was born May 22, 1947 in Topeka the son of Melvin and Lula Belle (Price) Shafer. Larry grew up in North Topeka, graduating from Seaman High School. Larry worked at Menninger's for nearly 25 years in maintenance. He enjoyed playing billiards and baseball, competing in several leagues. He is survived by his sister, Patty (Karlen) Peterson of Topeka and two nephews, Rodney and Bradley Peterson.

Memorial services will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -