Larry E. Shafer Larry E. Shafer, age 72, of Topeka passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Midland Hospice Care. Larry was born May 22, 1947 in Topeka the son of Melvin and Lula Belle (Price) Shafer. Larry grew up in North Topeka, graduating from Seaman High School. Larry worked at Menninger's for nearly 25 years in maintenance. He enjoyed playing billiards and baseball, competing in several leagues. He is survived by his sister, Patty (Karlen) Peterson of Topeka and two nephews, Rodney and Bradley Peterson.
Memorial services will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019