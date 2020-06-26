Larry Ellis Hill
Larry Ellis Hill, 74, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home near Harveyville.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Chalk Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M., Friday evening at the VanArsdale Funeral Home in Eskridge. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon's Flint Hills Camp or Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home at Box #338, Eskridge, Kansas 66423. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Van Arsdale Funeral Chapel
501 E 3Rd
Eskridge, KS 66423
(785) 449-2221
