Larry Ellison, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Topeka, KS. Larry passed after a struggle with the Novel Coronavirus.
He was born September 17, 1945, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Lloyd A. and Arlene (Reece) Ellison.
Larry graduated from Topeka West High School, after which he attended Washburn University. He was an avid stamp, comic, and book collector. He collected political, American historical, movie memorabilia and various books.
Larry was active in politics on both sides of the aisle. He worked on the Ronald Regan campaigns and worked with various Democratic candidates.
Larry owned and operated several local businesses. Orangecrate Books and Stamps, Comics and Fantasies, Great Plains Comics and Dairy Queen were just a few.
Larry was a member of the Topeka Stamp Club. He generously invested his time and energy volunteering for various groups. He was proud of his work with the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, Positive Connections, formerly TAP (Topeka AIDS Project), supporting the LGBTQ community, TAP Gala and working with the Way Station, a food bank sponsored by the Joyful Harvest Church. He worked diligently behind the scenes advocating for equal rights for the LGBTQ community.
Even though Larry had suffered several strokes, he did not let it stop him in his endeavors. Larry was a dedicated father to his dog children, Chloe and BelAmi (Beautiful Friend). When he was able, he loved taking the dogs for walks and playing ball with them.
Survivors include his brother, James (Nancy) Ellison of Topeka and a niece, Christine (Roberta) Ellison of Manchester, NH. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Honoring Larry's request, cremation is planned. No services have been scheduled at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 is assisting the family. Interment of the cremated remains will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka, KS 66604.
Memorial contributions may be made to Positive Connections, 2044 SW Fillmore St., Topeka, KS 66611 or to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, KS 66604.
