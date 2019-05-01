|
Larry F. Tovey Larry F. Tovey, Topeka, passed from this life on Monday, April 29th, 2019. He was 82 years of age.
Born October 11, 1936 in Coffeyville, Kansas he was the son of Jess Tovey and Margaret Ruhland Tovey. He graduated from Field Kindley Memorial High School in 1954. Larry received an Associates of Arts degree in Business Education from Coffeyville College in 1956 and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Kansas in 1959, where he was a member of the Phi Alpha Theta history honor society.
Larry had a lengthy career as a librarian, working at the Coffeyville County Library, the University of Kansas Library, and the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.
Larry was a member of the Kansas State Historical Society and the University of Kansas Alumni Association.
Private inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019