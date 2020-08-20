Larry G. Bayless, Sr., age 74 of Ottawa, Kansas passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home. Memorial services will be 7PM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Loop B Outlet Pavilion at Melvern Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Larry Bayless Memorial Fund in care of Wilson's, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092.



Larry Gregg Bayless, Sr. was born January 23, 1946, in Osage County, Kansas, the son of James A. and Audrey M. (Gregg) Bayless. He grew up in Carbondale and graduated from high school in 1964. After graduation, Larry began working for Montgomery Ward and driving for 7-Up and Martin-Marietta. In 1969, he began as a loader operator for Fogel's Quarry. Martin-Marietta later bought Fogel's and Larry retired from there in April of 2014.



Larry loved fishing, hunting, camping, working on cars and just being outdoors. He also loved spending time with his grandkids, who he was very proud of. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.



Larry is survived by his children: son and his wife, Larry and Lois Bayless of Waldron, AR; son James Bayless of Osage City; daughter and her husband, Jamie Driver and Tom Bringman of Avoca, AR; daughter and her husband, Jill and Robert Harmon of Ranchito, Belize; a brother, Donald Bayless of Yulee, FL; sisters, Connie Perry of Carbondale; Bonnie Sisco of Carbondale; and Nina Rutledge of Lawton, OK; 6 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Larry is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Merle Bayless and James Bayless.



