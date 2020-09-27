Larry G. Harris, 72, passed away September 23, in Topeka, KS.
Born in Holton, KS, August 15, 1948, son of Wesley & Melvina Harris. He was preceded in death by both parents.
A 1966 graduate of Wetmore High School and a 1975 graduate of Riesch Worldwide School of Auctioneering along with his brother Dan. Worked with his father, W.O. at Harris Auction Service and Holton Livestock Exchange & brother at Harris Real Estate & Auction LLC. Retired from Goodyear after 37&1/2 years of service.
Survived by his wife, Patty and their blended family, Angela Harris, Rowdy (Emilee) Harris, Julie Schafer, Topeka, and Lisa (Terry) Ellis, Wichita. Five grandchildren, Rylan & Dallin Harris, Dylan Morch, Landon Ellis & George Westermann; brother, Dan (Lesley) Harris, Holton; sister, Carol (Del) Buser, Florida.
Devout Christian, loved to travel, sports, hunting and life member of NRA.
Private family services will be held, message for the family at www.ParkerPriceFH.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Stormont Vail Foundation. These funds will thank and recognize those who provided the wonderful care he received. Please send to 1500 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS, 66604.