Larry Hinck Larry Lee Hinck, 70, Carbondale, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.Larry was born August 15, 1949, in Harveyville, Kansas, the son of Kenneth and Lucille Myers Hinck. He graduated from Harveyville High School in 1968 as Valedictorian. Larry married Kandy Shively on September 12, 1971, in Carbondale. He was a landlord in Carbondale, delivered newspapers for 20 years, and was the sexton of Carbondale Cemetery for 35 years. He was on the city council in Carbondale, President of the Zoning Board, and past member of the Carbondale Athletic Association. Larry was the local handyman in Carbondale and often repaired items at Casey's in exchange for coffee. He coached his children in baseball and softball. Larry was frequently found at Casey's for coffee throughout the day.Larry is survived by his wife, Kandy; children, Lonnie Hinck (Kimmy), Brian Hinck (Nicole), Kristi Pickett (Randall), and Holly Hinck; grandchildren, Shelby, Dakota, Andrea, Macy, Savannah, Ashleigh, Alexandrea, Brady, Riley, Bain, Raven, Presley, Camden and Krislynn; and five siblings. He was preceded in death by granddaughter, McKenzie Hinck, and sister Karolin.Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9th, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10th, at Carbondale Attendance Center, 315 N 4th Street, Carbondale KS 66414. Burial will follow in Carbondale Cemetery.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are recommended, and social distance is absolutely required.Memorial contributions may be made to the Carbondale Library, sent in care of the funeral home, because Larry had a love for his grandchildren and the children in the community.Condolences may be sent online