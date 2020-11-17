Larry Keith Gill, 67, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.
He was born February 16, 1953, in Saint Louis, Missouri, the son of Hosie and Helen (Bradshaw) Gill. He was a 1971 graduate of Highland Park High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Washburn University.
Larry was employed at the Kansas Insurance Department under Fletcher Bell for over 10 years and completed his career with Kansas Medical Mutual Insurance Company (KAMMCO) in Topeka, retiring as Senior Vice President.
He was a member of Wheatland Cycling Team, Kaw Valley Bicycle Club, Sunflower Striders and the Harley Owners Group all in Topeka. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka.
Larry married Elaine Jarboe on September 23, 1972 in Topeka, Kansas. She survives in Topeka. Other survivors include his daughter, Jessica Johnson and her husband, Dr. Eric Johnson of Topeka; his son, Tyler Gill and his wife, Jennifer Kongs of Lawrence, Kansas; and three grandchildren, Sophia, Victoria and Xander; his mother, Helen Figgs of Topeka; brother-in-law's, Vern (Deborah) Jarboe of Topeka and Carl (Mariann) Jarboe of Council Grove, KS; his mother-in-law, Laurine Jarboe of Topeka; and his canine companions, Tilly and Teddy.
Larry was a proud husband, father and "Papa". He loved bicycling and the many life-long friends he made on two wheels.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Stormont-Vail Foundation, 1500 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
