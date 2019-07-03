|
Larry L. Purdie Larry L. Purdie, 78, Harlingen, TX, formerly of Lecompton, KS, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda; daughters, Kimberly (William) Perry and Rhonda (Timothy) Bishop; sister, Joyce Ann (Joe) Kowalczyk; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1pm, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka. Funeral services will follow at 2pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Topeka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Combs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 598, Combs, TX 78535. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Larry's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019