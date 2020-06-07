Larry Lee Raby Carbondale--Larry Lee Raby, 76, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Ruble Ranch of Brookside in Overbrook, Kansas. He was born on November 10, 1943 in Carbondale, Kansas, the only child of Dugan and Millie Raby.
Larry had lived most of his life in the Carbondale community, graduating from Carbondale High School in 1960. He worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Topeka for 38 years, retiring in 2006. A true renaissance man, retirement gave Larry opportunities for his passion of Sprint Car Races, trapping, fishing, archery, gardening, attending to his many collections and traveling with his wife Susan. They made many trips to Alaska, every New England state, New York, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Iowa, Gerogia and Florida, visiting family, exploring new places and making wonderful memories.
On July 17, 1993, Larry was married to Susan VanVechten at St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Wamego, Kansas.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Dugan and Millie.
Larry is survived by his wife, Susan of 27 years; by four children, Denise Toy of Wichita, Cathy (Bill) Hudson of Milton, Florida and their children, Alyssa and Travis, Hannah Raby of Topeka and Hiram Raby and his family.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held at the Carbondale City Park on Saturday, June 13 at 5:00pm. We will respect social distancing and recommend bringing a lawn chair. A graveside service for Larry will be at 2:00pm on Sunday, June 14 at the Carbondale Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Larry may be made to the Larry Raby Memorial Fund (for a Santa Fe Trail High School Scholarship) or the Alzheimer's Association, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Larry had lived most of his life in the Carbondale community, graduating from Carbondale High School in 1960. He worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Topeka for 38 years, retiring in 2006. A true renaissance man, retirement gave Larry opportunities for his passion of Sprint Car Races, trapping, fishing, archery, gardening, attending to his many collections and traveling with his wife Susan. They made many trips to Alaska, every New England state, New York, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Iowa, Gerogia and Florida, visiting family, exploring new places and making wonderful memories.
On July 17, 1993, Larry was married to Susan VanVechten at St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Wamego, Kansas.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Dugan and Millie.
Larry is survived by his wife, Susan of 27 years; by four children, Denise Toy of Wichita, Cathy (Bill) Hudson of Milton, Florida and their children, Alyssa and Travis, Hannah Raby of Topeka and Hiram Raby and his family.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held at the Carbondale City Park on Saturday, June 13 at 5:00pm. We will respect social distancing and recommend bringing a lawn chair. A graveside service for Larry will be at 2:00pm on Sunday, June 14 at the Carbondale Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Larry may be made to the Larry Raby Memorial Fund (for a Santa Fe Trail High School Scholarship) or the Alzheimer's Association, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.