Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
Larry M. Lesslie

Larry M. Lesslie Obituary
Larry M. Lesslie Larry M. Lesslie, 79, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Private interment will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery.

All flowers and memorial contributions may be given to JDRF, Kansas City Chapter, 215 W Pershing Rd., #300, Kansas City, MO, 64108.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Larry's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
