Larry Ray Smart Larry Ray Smart, 68, Burlingame, Kansas died peacefully September 7, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family.
Larry was born June 10, 1951 in Topeka, the son of Faye Byron Smart and Irene Louie Salsbury Smart. He spent the first few years of his life in Carbondale before the family moved to Osage City. While attending Osage City High School, Larry worked for his father at the Vickers filling station and doing custom wheat harvest. He graduated from Osage City High School in 1969. After graduation he worked for Benner Williams in Osage and joined the Army Reserves. Larry then worked for nine years at Santa Fe in Topeka. When he left Santa Fe, he started his own construction company and built and remodeled homes. Larry was a gifted, self-taught artist and craftsman and over the years designed and built many beautiful cabinets and furniture pieces, some of which included his own custom stained glass. Later Larry went to work for KNI, working as a maintenance technician, putting to good use all of his building skills and retired in 2017 after 21 years of service. Larry also took over a tax service from a family member and did taxes for the surrounding communities until his death.
Larry was a dedicated member of the Burlingame community. He volunteered on the fire department for 37 years, serving as the assistant chief. Larry also served on the city council and fire board and was president of the cemetery board. Larry would help anyone at a moment's notice and was a wonderful husband, father, friend and neighbor.
Larry began dating Karen Hotchkiss in 1972 and they were married on August 18, 1973. After they married, they moved to Denver, Colorado but eventually returned to Kansas and settled in Burlingame where they raised their two sons, Christopher and Bryan. Larry was a devoted father, coaching baseball teams, going on Boy Scout camping trips, many wonderful family vacations and attending every single game and event his sons were involved with, often the loudest person in the stands cheering them on or scolding the refs. Larry and Karen were a loving and devoted couple and they enjoyed being together attending Kansas State football games, golfing, going on cruises and car trips and spending time with their family. Larry's most recent title, Papa, brought him great joy and his grandchildren were the apples of his eye.
Larry was preceded in death by his infant son Larry Ray Smart, Jr. and his parents.
Larry is survived by his wife Karen, sons Christopher and Cathy Smart, Alma, and Bryan and Jessica Smart, Burlingame; grandchildren Lillian, Madison and Kimberlyn Smart and J.R. and J.D. Kirby; siblings Kaye Dayhoff, Osage City, Deanna Collins, Durango, CO, Connie Detwiler, Emporia, and Barry Smart, Emporia, as well as many nieces and nephews, a father in law, and multiple brothers in law and sisters in law, all who loved him dearly.
As per his wishes, Larry was cremated. A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, Kansas. Inurnment will follow in Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday at the Burlingame Federated Church, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burlingame Fire Department and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019