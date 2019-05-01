|
Larry Shannon Larry Shannon, 72, of Topeka, KS, passed away on April 28, 2019.
He was born on January 1, 1947 in Hiawatha, KS, the son of Lawrence and Betty (Camblin) Shannon.
He graduated from Washington High School in Kansas City, KS, and went on to earn a degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Kansas. He worked as a professional engineer for the City of Topeka Water Division for 27 years.
He married Carol Gosney on January 28, 1967, in Kansas City, KS. Surviving to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Carol and nieces, Amy Ivy and Jennifer Lowman; siblings, Sheralyn Rogers (Warren), Linda Kay Owens (Keith), Randy Shannon (Barbara), Jeanne Caccia (David), Janiece Huntley (Terry); as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Larry will also be dearly missed by his ornery bird Rocky, whom he adored.
Larry loved all things KU (even had season football tickets) and also spending time with his family and friends.
A private family service will be held in loving honor and memory of his life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cotton O'Neil Cancer Center, 1414 SW 8th, Topeka, KS 66606, and/or Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019