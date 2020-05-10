Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Rio Rancho
1275 Unser Blvd NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
505-338-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Smith Obituary
Larry Smith Larry Smith, age 77, formerly of Topeka, KS, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home in Rio Rancho, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elwanda Smith. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia and son, Eric of Rio Rancho; his son, Nathan (Maureen); grandchildren, Josie, Stephen, Annie, Philip, and David of Springfield, VA; his sister, Kathryn Smith of Seattle, WA. Larry was raised in Hugoton, KS. After high school he served four years in the US Navy aboard the Destroyer USS Picking during the Vietnam War. Larry taught for 31 years in USD 501 as an Elementary PE teacher. He also coached middle school intramural sports and taught high school and adult drivers' education. Larry was cremated. He will be buried in his plot near his parents at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Topeka Rescue Mission. Please visit our online guestbook for Larry at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Rio Rancho
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -