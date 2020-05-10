|
Larry Smith Larry Smith, age 77, formerly of Topeka, KS, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home in Rio Rancho, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elwanda Smith. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia and son, Eric of Rio Rancho; his son, Nathan (Maureen); grandchildren, Josie, Stephen, Annie, Philip, and David of Springfield, VA; his sister, Kathryn Smith of Seattle, WA. Larry was raised in Hugoton, KS. After high school he served four years in the US Navy aboard the Destroyer USS Picking during the Vietnam War. Larry taught for 31 years in USD 501 as an Elementary PE teacher. He also coached middle school intramural sports and taught high school and adult drivers' education. Larry was cremated. He will be buried in his plot near his parents at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Topeka Rescue Mission. Please visit our online guestbook for Larry at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020