Larry Thomas Larry Gene Thomas, 82, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.Larry was born in the family home on May 15, 1938, in Shawnee County, the son of Ernest and Lillian Thomas. He graduated from Dover High School and attended Clark Business School. Larry married Karen A. Miller on July 13, 1958, in the Dover Federated Church. He started at Santa Fe in 1957 as a Stenographer and worked up to Supervisor of the Computer Operations Department. Larry also farmed soybeans and cattle.Larry is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Valerie Proctor-Pang (Mike) and Mark Thomas (Debbie); grandchildren, Rochelle Boman, Aaron Proctor, Dawnelle Proctor, Abby Allman, Alex Pang, Hope Thomas and Brian Thomas; great-grandchildren, Ana, Zeke, Kaydence and Ethan; and brothers, Gerald, Ronald and Darrell Thomas. He was preceded in death by three sisters.Larry will be cremated and privately buried in Auburn Cemetery, Auburn, Kansas. His family will have a celebration of life at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Alpha Christian Children's Home, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.