Larry Thomas Browning Larry Thomas Browning, 69, of Topeka, passed away after a long illness on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas. He was born in Greenville, Kentucky the son of Henry and Thelma Browning on October 6, 1950, the last of seven children. He was a farm boy and his first love was being on a tractor plowing a field. Larry was an avid deer hunter. He loved to be in the woods, scouting, and tracking the beautiful animals that would feed the family. He was a true blue Kentucky Wildcat Basketball fan, always making sure that his cable plan included their games after he moved to Kansas. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in 2009 after 34 years, 18 in Kentucky and 16 in Kansas. He loved his children, grandchildren, his constant companion of the last eleven years, his dog Mickey, and telling "Dad Jokes". Most of all he loved his wife. Sometimes, they didn't see eye to eye, but at the end of the day he loved her and would occasionally bring flowers when he thought they were pretty enough for her.
Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his siblings: Eula Stevens, Howard Browning, Adelle Dukes, Alma Ruth Phillips, Glen Browning, MC Browning, and his baby granddaughters, Zoe and Anna Cooper. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, of over 48 years, Glenda Ward Browning, his children, Kevin Browning, Rhonda (Ben) Browning Cooper and Matthew (Sarah) Browning; grandchildren, Maya and Isla Cooper; sister-in-law, Louise Carver; numerous sister and brother in laws, nieces and nephews and extended families.
Family will greet friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. this afternoon, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. Funeral service and burial will be in his beloved Kentucky later in the week. Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, KY is assisting the family with arrangements in Kentucky. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Second Chance Animal Refuge Society (SCARS) PO Box 22, Auburn, KS 66402
