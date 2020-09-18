Larry Wehner, 71, of Rossville, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, after a five-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Larry donated his brain to the University of Kansas Medical Center for Alzheimer's Research.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Rossville. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Rossville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Oakley Place of Rossville, Midland Care, or KU Endowment-Alzheimers Research and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or to leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
