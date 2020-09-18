1/
Larry Wehner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Wehner, 71, of Rossville, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, after a five-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Larry donated his brain to the University of Kansas Medical Center for Alzheimer's Research.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Rossville. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Rossville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Oakley Place of Rossville, Midland Care, or KU Endowment-Alzheimers Research and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or to leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved