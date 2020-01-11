|
|
Laura Crawshaw Laura Beth Crawshaw, 76, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt passed away on January 8, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1943 to George Dale and Nellie Cleo (Farling) Eflin in Iola, KS. She was an encourager to all. She loved living at Marion County Lake, butterflies were her passion. She was a cook for 17 years at Hesston High School and a custodian at the Hesston United Methodist Church. On February 8, 1990 she married Woodrow "Woody" Crawshaw. She is survived by her husband, Woodrow, two daughters; Lorie (Terry) Baldwin, of Salina, and Lindi (Michael) Carpenter, of Savannah, GA, 4 grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and one brother, Merris (Toni) Eflin of Lynn Valley, KS. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Service 1:00 p.m. both at Marion Christian Church. Graveside to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Maple Hill, KS. In lieu of flowers and gifts memorials are suggested to Marion Christian Church.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020