Laura Meinert
Laura Rose "Rosie" Meinert


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laura Rose "Rosie" Meinert Laura "Rosie" Meinert, age 94, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka. Rosie was born February 27, 1925 in Falls City, NE the daughter of Henry and Julia (Whitton) Albers. Rosie graduated from Atchison High School. She married Alfred Meinert June 21, 1947 in Easton, KS. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2011. Rosie provided child care out of her own home for several years. She was a longtime member of the Calvary Lutheran Church in Topeka. She and Alfred enjoyed volunteering over the years. She was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Alfred Meinert in 2004. She is survived by a son, Duayne E. (Monique) Meinert of Sparks, Nevada; a daughter, Sharon Dutton of Warsaw, MO; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour before the services at the church. She will lie in state Tuesday from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice Care or Calvary Lutheran Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
