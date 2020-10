Laurie Lynn Martin, 57, of Topeka, KS, passed away on October 9, 2020.A Memorial Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Wednesday at St. Matthew Catholic Church where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 A.M. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Inurnment will follow the mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.The complete obituary can be read on the funeral home website, www.brennanmathenafh.com