|
|
Laurie N. (McFarland) Ritchie Laurie N. (McFarland) Ritchie, 60, of Topeka, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020.
She was born December 9, 1959, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of John McFarland and Martha Williams. Laurie graduated from Topeka High School in 1978. She later went on to receive an Associate Degree in Business Administration.
Laurie worked as a care giver for Grace Home Care in Topeka and spent a lifetime caring for others. She grew up attending Countryside United Methodist Church in Topeka and continued growing in her faith with Hill Country Bible Church in Texas.
Survivors include her son, Joe Ritchie of New Freedom, PA; her mother, Martha Williams of Topeka, KS; three siblings, Mark (Alexandra) McFarland and Scott (Leslie) McFarland of Lawrence, KS and Kathleen (David) Heit of Topeka, KS; one granddaughter, Evey Zuver; three nephews, Kyle McFarland, Calvin Heit and Lucas Heit; two nieces, Lindsay Muzzy and Morgan Heit; a step-daughter, Lindsey Kohne and step-son, Shannon Ritchie. She was preceded in death by her father, John R. McFarland and a step-father, Al Williams, Jr.
Laurie enjoyed gardening, walking, swimming, sewing, family pranks and doing crafts with her granddaughter and niece.
Honoring Laurie's request, cremation is planned. The family will greet friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals. A memorial ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd., Topeka, KS. A private family interment of the cremated remains will be Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka, KS.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020