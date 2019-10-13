Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laurita Dinkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurita Mae (Braun) Dinkel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurita Mae (Braun) Dinkel Obituary
Laurita Mae (Braun) Dinkel Laurita Mae (Braun) Dinkel - age 90, of Topeka, Kansas left this world on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 to be with God, and return to her beloved husband, Marvin, and many other family members. Laurita was born on May 21, 1929, to John B. and Albina (Dreiling) Braun.

She leaves behind many who loved her including daughters, Jackie Shufelberger and Judy Dinkel; her grandchildren, Sara (Shufelberger) Luna and Shaun Shufelberger; and five great-grandchildren.

On behalf of the Frontier Staff at Brewster Place Retirement Center in Topeka, who also loved her dearly, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to the Brewster Place Foundation and designated for the Employee Assistance Fund in care of the mortuary.

Funeral mass will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Basilica of St. Fidelis Victoria, Kansas. Inurnment will be at St. Fidelis Cemetery Victoria, Kansas.

A rosary will be at 9:45 A.M. Tuesday, at the church and the family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, at the church.

Services are entrusted to Cline's-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to [email protected] or left at guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.