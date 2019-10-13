|
Laurita Mae (Braun) Dinkel Laurita Mae (Braun) Dinkel - age 90, of Topeka, Kansas left this world on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 to be with God, and return to her beloved husband, Marvin, and many other family members. Laurita was born on May 21, 1929, to John B. and Albina (Dreiling) Braun.
She leaves behind many who loved her including daughters, Jackie Shufelberger and Judy Dinkel; her grandchildren, Sara (Shufelberger) Luna and Shaun Shufelberger; and five great-grandchildren.
On behalf of the Frontier Staff at Brewster Place Retirement Center in Topeka, who also loved her dearly, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to the Brewster Place Foundation and designated for the Employee Assistance Fund in care of the mortuary.
Funeral mass will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Basilica of St. Fidelis Victoria, Kansas. Inurnment will be at St. Fidelis Cemetery Victoria, Kansas.
A rosary will be at 9:45 A.M. Tuesday, at the church and the family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, at the church.
Services are entrusted to Cline's-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.
Condolences can be sent via e-mail to [email protected] or left at guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019