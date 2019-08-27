|
LaVern Clayton Bergstrom LaVern Clayton Bergstrom, 86, Berryton, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019.
He was born April 29, 1933, in Cuba, KS, the son of Arthur John and Elcena Belle (Woods Mason) Bergstrom. He was a graduate of Agenda High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 - 1958.
LaVern was employed in sales at Sears for over 20 years, retiring in 1991. He also owned and managed several rental properties.
He was actively involved in coaching girls softball and served on the board of S.C.G.S.A.
He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, hunting, gardening and spending time outdoors.
LaVern married Wanda June Everhart on October 21, 1956. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2009. Survivors include children, LaWanna Bergstrom; Clayton (Dee) Bergstrom, Denise (Gary) Weixelman all of Berryton; Angela (Jay) Bergstrom-Nolan of Topeka; and Cory (Brian) Ginter of Berryton; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and sister, Joyce (Harold) Dowell, Cuba, KS.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; son Gregory Bergstrom; seven brothers; and three sisters.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave., Topeka. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Berryton, KS. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service,
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 or Meals on Wheels, 2701 SW East Circle Drive South Suite 2, Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019