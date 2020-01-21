Home

Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Lying in State
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Newbury, KS
View Map
Laverne M. (Glotzbach) Hurla

Laverne M. (Glotzbach) Hurla Obituary
Laverne M. (Glotzbach) Hurla Paxico-Laverne M. Hurla, 94, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Newbury. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Mrs. Hurla will lie in state on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., followed by a rosary at 7:00. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Religious Program, the Benedictine Sister of Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison or Midland Hospice and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
