Lavina M. Barthuly

Lavina M. Barthuly Obituary
Lavina M. Barthuly St. Marys-Lavina M. Barthuly, 83, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at the St. Marys Manor.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the St. Marys United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery, St. Marys. Lavina will lie in state after 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys where the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marys United Methodist Church or Great Lakes Hospice and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave read a full obituary or to leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019
