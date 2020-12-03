LaVonna Sue Lemons, 77, passed away at Stormont-Vail Hospital on November 26, 2020, Thanksgiving day, after a short bout with heart problems. She was born on February 26, 1943 to T. Freida Carter Gilbert and Everett Aaron Gilbert in Oxford, AR. In 1965 she married James David Lemons who preceded her in death in 2008.



LaVonna had a passion for helping people and it showed in her career choices throughout her life as well as her volunteer choices. She worked for Menningers for several years. Prior to that she worked at the Topeka Public Library and Stormont-Vail Hospital. She was a court-appointed advocate and had an associate's degree from Washburn University. She studied human services and criminal justice. Most recently she returned to volunteering in the political arena working for Congressman Steve Watkins' campaign.



LaVonna is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Larry McGahee and her brother, Wendell Darrell Gilbert.



She is survived by her two daughters, Leia Lemons-McGahee and Lora Lemons Bruce; granddaughter, Sydney Alexis (Lexi) Grace Lemons-Williams; her husband, Robbie Williams; brother, Terry Gilbert, as well as her granddogs, Eddie and Sophie, the chihuahuas.



Funeral services for Lavonna Lemons will be held at Seaman Community Church on Friday, December 4th at 7pm.



