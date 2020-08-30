Lavonne Marie Linnenburger, 82, Topeka, passed away Monday August 24, 2020 at a local hospital. She was born February 25, 1938 in Gary Indiana, the daughter of Elias and Vessey (Ralph) Spry.
Lavonne Graduated from Bedford, Iowa High School and Drake University School of Pharmacy.
She married Robert Linnenburger on July 13, 1963 in Warsaw, Illinois. Her husband of 57 years survives.
She is also survived by two sons, Roger (Ellen) Linnenburger, Sierra Vista, Arizona, Don (Mary) Fillman Dexter, Iowa; 3 grandchildren, Kelsey (Scott) Cook, Omaha, Nebraska, Allison Fillman, Iowa City, Iowa, Scott Fillman, Dexter, Iowa; and a sister, Maxine (Marvin) Jinkerson, Desoto, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Lavonne worked at Jaquith Pharmacy, Blaylock Drug and the Valley Falls Pharmacy. Lavonne loved the old Mopars and had belonged to several car clubs through the years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She liked to piece quilts, traveling to car shows, square dancing and enjoyed the Fortune Hunters Investment Club.
Time has separated us for the moment, but we will all be united again someday. In the meantime she will be honored and remembered always in our hearts.
Private burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A Drive Thru memorial visitation will be held on from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on September 19, 2020 at the Dove Southwest Chapel.
