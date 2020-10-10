Lawrence "Larry" B. Ketter, Jr., age 87, of Topeka, KS, died on October 8, 2020 at Oakley Place in Topeka, KS. Larry was born on February 18, 1933 to Lawrence and Irene Ketter in Hoyt, KS. He married Beverly J. Dudney of Dover, KS on January 19, 1952. He leaves behind his beloved wife; five daughters, Pamela (Rick) Lovell, Peggy (Randy) Stauffer, Gina (Doug) Rhone, all of Topeka, Dawn (Roger) Kibbee of Harveyville, Kim (Dan) Durkes of Eskridge, KS; one son, Kevin (Kerra) Ketter of Topeka, KS; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Mary Lou (George) DeBacker and Florence (Ray) Martin. Surviving is his brother Melvin (Barbara) Ketter. Larry graduated from Rossville High School. He excelled in football, basketball and track, going to State in track. He missed his graduation ceremony while attending the State Track Meet in Wichita. He was enlisted into the US Army and served from 1953 to 1955. He spent 18 months in Germany. After the Army, he attended Clark's School of Business under the GI Bill. He worked at Santa Fe Railroad in the computer department until he retired in December 1987. He was an Honorary 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, No. 8684 St. Mary's Council; American Legion Post No. 400; Santa Fe Retired Club; a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and a long-time member of the Moose Lodge. He loved collecting antiques, especially antique toys. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 13, at 10:00 A.M. at Most Pure of Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th St., Topeka, KS. Inurnment will take place at Dover Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Larry's memory to Heartland Hospice Serving Topeka, 5601 SW Barrington Ct. S. Suite: 201, Topeka, KS 66614. Contributions can be left or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. Lawrence B. Larry Ketter, Jr.