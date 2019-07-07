Lawrence "Larry" B. Kraus, 92, of Topeka, KS died Friday, July 5, 2019.



Larry was born August 6, 1926 the son of Charles and Mary (Burenheide) Kraus.



He was a Charter Member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and spent his entire career in the banking industry retiring from Commerce Bank.



Larry married Roberta Michaelis on September 23, 1950 at Assumption Church. She survives. Other survivors include his children, Donna (Bob) Perry, Carol (Dan) Gardner, Lee (Betsy) Kraus, Paul (Jill) Kraus, Mary Beth (Miguel) Remedios and Dan (Susan) Kraus. Thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Heming, and a brother, Nick Kraus.



There will be a Knights of Columbus Rosary prayed at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Following the rosary, the family will receive friends until 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to St. Matthew Catholic Church or the Topeka Rescue Mission sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.



Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.





Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019