Lawrence "Larry" Brooks Lawrence "Larry" Brooks, 85, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at a Topeka hospital.
Cremation has taken place and as per Larry's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date at Salem Cemetery, Nickerson, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be given to the First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka, Kansas 66603 or to the Topeka Church of the Brethren, PO Box 8598, Topeka, Kansas 66608 or to the Genealogical Society, 2717 SE Indiana Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66605 or the National Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, 701 Marriott Drive, Nashville, Tennessee, 37214.
Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.