Lawrence C. Brunker Lawrence C. "Tiny" Brunker, 97, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
He was born June 8, 1922, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Clem and Martha (Carnahan) Brunker. Lawrence graduated from Topeka High School. He served in the Army during World War II. After the war he played the trombone in several Big Bands.
Lawrence married Helen Lang on May 22, 1949 in Topeka, Kansas.
Lawrence was a District Chief for the Topeka Fire Department retiring after 22 years. After retiring from the Fire Department he began his construction company building houses all around Topeka. Later he was a door man for the legislator.
Lawrence was known as the German Craftsman. He enjoyed woodworking and participating in crafts shows where he sold items him and his wife made. Lawrence and Helen traveled and danced together.
Mr. Brunker was a member of Crestview United Methodist Church and the German Club, of Topeka.
Survivors include wife, Helen Brunker, sons, Joe (Melinda) Brunker, Jay Brunker; grandchildren, Julie (Jon) Hellstern, Stephanie (Jeremy) Franz; five great-grandchildren, Anna, Chloe, Tucker, Remington, Madisyn; nieces; nephews; grand-puppies, Aspen and Autumn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gail Cross, brothers, Marvin Brunker, Everett Brunker.
Family will greet friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm on Sunday, February, 16, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka, Kansas. A memorial ceremony will follow the visitation at 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Private interment will be at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery Topeka, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crestview United Methodist Church, 2245 Eveningside Dr. Topeka, KS 66614 and Midland Care Hospice, 120 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020