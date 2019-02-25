|
In Memory Of Lawrence (Larry) E. Taber
Born Feb. 25, 1919-Died June 20, 2003
Remember Feb. 25, 2019 - Happy Centennial
Vocations and Accomplishments include; manual era farm boy, Great Depression
Survivor, owned and operated a dairy farm, as well as raising truck garden crops.
College Track Man, Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Chemistry, Dairy Chemist,
Research Chemist, High School Teacher, Instructor of veterans on farm practices,
Research chemist in Meats Dept., University of Missouri. Quality control
chemist for Banquet Foods, chemist at cancer research hospital. Earned
Master degree in Analytical Chemistry, Director of Laboratories for
Seymour Foods 1967-1984.
Community services; Softball, basketball coach, commissioner of American Softball
Association in Columbia, MO, Member of Jaycee's. In Kansas a Boy Scouts Troop
Committee Chairman, scoutmaster, and institutional representative for
thirty years. Received Eli Whitney Award (inner city Scouting). Appeared at
Topeka Civic Theatre on the Levee in Guys and Dolls. Deacon at Central
Congregational Church. He mentored several WU students in chemistry.
Raised two children with wife, Freda. In addition to being a beloved Grandfather
he is treasured by the Baers, Feldhausen, Taber and Vokins as well as family
friend Dennis Dobson.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Feb. 25, 2019