Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Taber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence E. Taber


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence E. Taber Obituary
In Memory Of Lawrence (Larry) E. Taber
Born Feb. 25, 1919-Died June 20, 2003
Remember Feb. 25, 2019 - Happy Centennial

Vocations and Accomplishments include; manual era farm boy, Great Depression
Survivor, owned and operated a dairy farm, as well as raising truck garden crops.
College Track Man, Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Chemistry, Dairy Chemist,
Research Chemist, High School Teacher, Instructor of veterans on farm practices,
Research chemist in Meats Dept., University of Missouri. Quality control
chemist for Banquet Foods, chemist at cancer research hospital. Earned
Master degree in Analytical Chemistry, Director of Laboratories for
Seymour Foods 1967-1984.

Community services; Softball, basketball coach, commissioner of American Softball
Association in Columbia, MO, Member of Jaycee's. In Kansas a Boy Scouts Troop
Committee Chairman, scoutmaster, and institutional representative for
thirty years. Received Eli Whitney Award (inner city Scouting). Appeared at
Topeka Civic Theatre on the Levee in Guys and Dolls. Deacon at Central
Congregational Church. He mentored several WU students in chemistry.

Raised two children with wife, Freda. In addition to being a beloved Grandfather
he is treasured by the Baers, Feldhausen, Taber and Vokins as well as family
friend Dennis Dobson.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.