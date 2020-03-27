Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Lawrence Heide
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
BRENNAN-MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Topeka, KS
Lawrence F. Heide Obituary
Lawrence F. Heide Lawrence F. Heide, age 98, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Midland Hospice House.

Lawrence will lie in state on Monday, March 30, 2020 from 9-10:30 A.M., for a public viewing not exceeding 10 people at a time per state restrictions. The family will not be present.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 30 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka, KS. Services will be recorded and able to view after Monday for those unable to attend. The service and photos can be viewed on Lawrence's memorial webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com,In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross and/or Topeka Rescue Mission. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit www.brennnamathenafh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.

For an extended obituary, visit brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
