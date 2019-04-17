|
|
Lawrence Schneider Lawrence "Larry or Bunzie" Schneider died unexpectedly at home on April 10, 2019, in Topeka, Kansas at the age of 73.
Larry is survived by his wife, Rita; brother, John; sisters, Eileen and Mary. He is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Mary Schneider.
Larry was born in 1945 and graduated from Hayden High School in 1963. With history and law degrees from Washburn University, Larry was a respected attorney until his death, providing legal counsel and tax services to his clients in the Topeka area. Prior to starting his legal practice, Larry served in the Army during the Vietnam War and worked for the United States Postal Service.
Larry was a gifted woodworker and enjoyed crafting clocks and furniture by hand. He was proud of his Irish heritage and was known to enjoy a pint of beer, a glass of wine and a cigar on occasion. Larry was truly a kind person and his family and friends often referred to his as "the nicest guy in America". Larry now resides in Topeka Heaven and is smiling down on all of us.
A visitation and celebration of Larry's life will be Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Helping Hands Humane Society, the VA Medical Center (for patient's needs) and Mater Dei Parish, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019