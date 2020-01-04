|
L.D. Morlan L.D. Morlan, 94, of Topeka, formerly of Carbondale, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at McCrite Plaza. He was born April 17, 1925 in Rantoul, Kansas, the son of Verne William and Bessie Eugenia (Daniel) Morlan, Sr.
L.D. graduated from Lane High School. He was a Navy Veteran during WWII, served in the Air Force during the Korean War and then transferred to the Army Reserves. L.D. was a mechanic. He owned and operated M & M Fleet Services which serviced the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company service fleet. He also was a partial owner of Capital City Conoco located at 10 & Jackson for several years. He also worked for the Alexander Brothers Bakery. He was a member of Highland Heights Christian Church and the American Legion.
L.D. married Genieva A. Christian on December 11, 1947 in Lane, Kansas. She preceded him in death on September 10, 2002. He was also preceded in death by three sons, Doug Morlan in November, 1960, Danny Morlan in February, 1964 and David Morlan in May, 1988, two grandsons, Jason Hill in 2006 and Spencer Whitesell in 2010, his four siblings and son-in-law, Byron Carroll in 2012.
Survivors include his second wife, Dorothy of Topeka, two daughters, Lylah J. Carroll of Clayton, North Carolina, Becky J. (Jeff) Dick of Olathe, Kansas, twelve grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and his sister, Jean Reinier of Baldwin, Kansas.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Graveside committal services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Lane Cemetery, Lane, Kansas. L.D. will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Highland Heights Christian Church, 2930 SE Tecumseh Rd, Tecumseh, KS 66542.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020