Leah Wassenberg

Leah J. Wassenberg, 77, of Marysville, KS died Aug. 19, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Visitation is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville. A rosary will be at 7 p.m., Sunday, at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Marysville. A funeral will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 24 at St. Gregory's. Burial in the church cemetery.Survivors include her husband Donald, four children: Kimberly Beckman and Elizabeth (Jason) Brinegar of Marysville, KS. Donald (Angie) Wassenberg of Merced, CA and Jeffrey (Leslie Flaws) Wassenberg of Hopkins, MN; two brothers: Gerald/Pudge (Vicki) Rickert, Hastings, NE; and Ray (Andrea) Rickert, Manhattan, KS; nine grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.