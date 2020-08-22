1/
Leah Wassenberg
Leah J. Wassenberg, 77, of Marysville, KS died Aug. 19, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Visitation is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville. A rosary will be at 7 p.m., Sunday, at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Marysville. A funeral will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 24 at St. Gregory's. Burial in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her husband Donald, four children: Kimberly Beckman and Elizabeth (Jason) Brinegar of Marysville, KS. Donald (Angie) Wassenberg of Merced, CA and Jeffrey (Leslie Flaws) Wassenberg of Hopkins, MN; two brothers: Gerald/Pudge (Vicki) Rickert, Hastings, NE; and Ray (Andrea) Rickert, Manhattan, KS; nine grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

www.kinsleymortuary.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
AUG
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Gregory's Catholic Church
AUG
24
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Gregory's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
1006 Broadway
Marysville, KS 66508
(785) 562-3021
