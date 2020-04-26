|
|
LeAnn Stephens LeAnn Stephens, 75, Topeka, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 from a non covid-19 medical incident.
She was born August 17, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Dwight "Ding" and Opal (Taft) Darling. She graduated from Woodruff High School in Peoria, Illinois in 1962.
LeAnn retired from the State of Kansas in the Travel and Tourism department. She later worked at Parks & Rec through the city before retiring in 2009.
LeAnn married Bill Stephens on June 14, 1990 in Topeka, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include her son, Allen (Suzanne) Kisler; one granddaughter, Dalaynee Kisler; two sisters, Rosi Bartel and Ellen Howard; and numerous step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Kisler and two sisters, Lorraine Darling and Lenell Morlan.
LeAnn enjoyed crocheting, gardening and potting flowers, and sitting on her large front porch. She also loved following K-State football.
Due to the current environment surrounding Covid-19, services at Topeka Cemetery will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Cir, Topeka, KS 66606 or Southwestern College, 100 College Ave, Winfield, KS 67156. To leave a message for LeAnn's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020