Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for LeAnn Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeAnn Stephens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeAnn Stephens Obituary
LeAnn Stephens LeAnn Stephens, 75, Topeka, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 from a non covid-19 medical incident.

She was born August 17, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Dwight "Ding" and Opal (Taft) Darling. She graduated from Woodruff High School in Peoria, Illinois in 1962.

LeAnn retired from the State of Kansas in the Travel and Tourism department. She later worked at Parks & Rec through the city before retiring in 2009.

LeAnn married Bill Stephens on June 14, 1990 in Topeka, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include her son, Allen (Suzanne) Kisler; one granddaughter, Dalaynee Kisler; two sisters, Rosi Bartel and Ellen Howard; and numerous step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Kisler and two sisters, Lorraine Darling and Lenell Morlan.

LeAnn enjoyed crocheting, gardening and potting flowers, and sitting on her large front porch. She also loved following K-State football.

Due to the current environment surrounding Covid-19, services at Topeka Cemetery will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Cir, Topeka, KS 66606 or Southwestern College, 100 College Ave, Winfield, KS 67156. To leave a message for LeAnn's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LeAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -