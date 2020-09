Or Copy this URL to Share

LeAnn Stephens, 75, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 from a non-Covid-19 medical incident. A Celebration of LeAnn's Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66607, in the Garden Chapel. In honor of LeAnn, the family has asked guests to wear purple. There will be a balloon release immediately following the Celebration of Life.



