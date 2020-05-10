Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
Funeral service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
Lee Franklin Plymire Obituary
Lee Franklin Plymire Lee Franklin Plymire, 87, of Topeka, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.

Lee will Lie In State from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.

A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Topeka.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for his family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020
