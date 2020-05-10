|
Lee Franklin Plymire Lee Franklin Plymire, 87, of Topeka, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
Lee will Lie In State from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.
A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Topeka.
To view the full obituary and to leave a message for his family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020