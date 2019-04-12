|
|
Lee Riley Lee Ora Riley, 93, Topeka, Kansas, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the House at Midland Care.
Lee was born on the fourth of July 1925, on the family farm near Denison, Kansas, to Ivan and Mabel Wescott Scott. She was a graduate of Denison High School. On May 4, 1945, Lee married the love of her life, Zane Forrest Riley. He preceded her in death in 2004.
Lee retired as a proof reader at Josten's Yearbook. She attended Loman United Methodist Church for years. Zane had been a member of the VFW and Lee belonged to the VFW Auxiliary. They always enjoyed traveling together. Lee had a special knack for growing and nurturing plants and flowers, especially roses.
Grateful to have shared Lee's life are her daughters, JoAnn Phillips and Denise House (Chuck); grandchildren, Mike Phillips, (Cari), Brad Phillips (Gretchen), Beth Shelley (Tim) and Rick House (Meagan); and great-grandchildren, Alli, Cooper, Elora, Evie, Jack and Owen.
Lee's family will greet friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery, 6th and Gage.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019