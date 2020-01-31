|
LeEtta May Kramer LeEtta May Kramer, 97, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
LeEtta was born May 8, 1922 in Nickerson, KS, attended Hutchinson High School and graduated from Hutchinson Community College.
She was a devoted homemaker and also worked at the Kansas Legislature before retirement. LeEtta volunteered at numerous organizations while raising her three children.
She enjoyed dining out at local restaurants and socializing with her friends.
LeEtta was a caring mother and grandmother, much admired for her perky personality, laugh and sense of style.
LeEtta married Adrian "Bruce" Kramer on August 16, 1942 in Hutchinson. He died April 16, 2015. Survivors include daughter Ruthie; son, Stacy; grandchildren, Allen and Alicia Epstein; and great-granddaughter, Lauren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Gayle Preston; and 10 siblings.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will greet friends from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at The Women's Club of Topeka, 5221 SW West Drive.
Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
To leave a special message for LeEtta's family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020