|
|
Leighton Mark Leighton Mark, a fierce photographer, photojournalist, editor, writer, cousin, teacher and friend left this world on the evening of Saturday January 19th, 2019. He closed his eyes and passed peacefully in his sleep while his beloved cousin and friend held his hand at Lexington Park Assisted Living Health Center in Topeka Kansas. He was, respected by all, and loved by everyone he met. Leighton was a man with a spirit that people admired, not just because he was a truly nice guy, but also because he had a keen way of making you feel special just by being yourself. He loved history, Star Trek, Harry Potter and could talk to you on almost any subject for hours. He was one of the neatest guys we ever met.
He was born September 14, 1951 to parents Darlene and Monte Mark in Topeka, Kansas, an only child. He graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas and worked as a photojournalist for a newspaper in Independence, Missouri after college. He started in the days of film processing and the days before digital photo transmission and was very adept at processing film in a bathtub on location. He could recount many interesting stories on the subject. Leighton went on to work for United Press International as a war correspondent photographer. Leighton was shot in the shoulder March 22, 1984 while taking images of street fighting and lost the use of his right arm. (See story: https://www.upi.com/Archives/1984/03/22/United-Press-International-photographer-Leighton-Mark-shot-in-Beirut/1749448779600/ )
But he did not let that stop him from being one of the most competitive photojournalists on Capitol Hill. George Mora renowned genius in camera repair designed a special button release so he could still shoot pictures and some believe that is also part of the reason the bottom shutter release was designed on pro cameras.
Leighton won many awards for photography over the years, one of which was first place 1994, in the White House News Photographers Association, category of Insiders' Washington. He lived history. He went on to become a desk editor in the Washington DC office of the Associated Press where he was also very well known and respected. After traveling the world and living in Washington DC for many years he moved back to Topeka, KS where his Aunt and cousin reside. His surviving family, are his Aunt Dorothy Mark and cousin Monette Mark. Leighton also loved researching genealogy, reading (his library is huge). He also, loved all types of movies and wrote. Leighton was a friend with a heart of gold and was loved by all. If you were his friend there was nothing he would not do to help you. He will be deeply missed.
Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Lexington Park Assisted Living Chapel, 1021 SW Fleming Ct, Topeka, KS 66604. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Flashes of Hope a charity for children's cancer research (https://flashesofhope.org/support-us/donate)
Our family would like to thank Leighton's friends and colleagues Jacqueline and Jay Malonson for writing this beautiful obituary.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019